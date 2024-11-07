President Joe Biden issued a statement on Wednesday evening in response to Vice President Kamala Harris’ electoral defeat.

“What America saw today was the Kamala Harris I know and deeply admire,” Biden said following Harris’ first public remarks following her loss, which she made at Howard University.

Biden continued: “She’s been a tremendous partner and public servant full of integrity, courage, and character. Under extraordinary circumstances, she stepped up and led a historic campaign that embodied what’s possible when guided by a strong moral compass and a clear vision for a nation that is more free, more just, and full of more opportunities for all Americans.”

President-elect Donald Trump reclaimed the White House early Wednesday morning, capping a historic political comeback. Trump won important battleground states like North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. His victory prevented Harris from gaining access to the White House through the “blue wall” states.

Biden’s statement went on: “As I’ve said before, selecting Kamala was the very first decision I made when I became the nominee for president in 2020. It was the best decision I made. Her story represents the best of America’s story. And as she made clear today, I have no doubt that she’ll continue writing that story.

“She will continue the fight with purpose, determination, and joy. She will continue to be a champion for all Americans. Above all, she will continue to be a leader our children will look up to for generations to come as she puts her stamp on America’s future,” Biden said.

During her remarks at Howard, Harris stated that America must accept the election results. She discussed her call to Trump earlier in the day, in which she emphasized the significance of a “peaceful” transition of power.

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, but hear me when I say: the light of America’s promise will always burn bright,” Harris wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In his acceptance speech, Trump celebrated a landslide victory, describing it as a watershed moment for his political movement and promising to address important national concerns. He offered gratitude to supporters and promised to revive America’s “golden age” with stronger borders, economic policies, and a focus on togetherness. Trump also mentioned victories in battleground states and the Senate, crediting them to the “MAGA movement” and praising key people and allies, like JD Vance, who commended Trump’s leadership.

Trump applauded Elon Musk’s accomplishments, particularly his work with Starlink during a storm rescue operation, and Dana White of the UFC for his tenacity. Trump concluded with a plea for unity, emphasizing his objective to restore America’s “safe, strong, prosperous, powerful, and free” status, promising to rule under the mantra, “Promises made, promises kept.” He concluded by urging citizens to join him in putting America first, predicting that the future would be “bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer, and stronger than ever.”

Reference Article