A lucky lottery player won $500,000 after purchasing a ticket for the Ohio Lottery’s Gem 10s scratch-off game.

The winning ticket was purchased at Center St. MotoMart #4129, 691 W Center St., Marion, according to the Ohio Lottery.

After state and federal taxes, which total 28%, the winner will get nearly $360,000.

Gem 10s is a $10 scratch-off game with a grand prize of $500,000. As of October 4, three grand prizes remained in the game.

Reference Article