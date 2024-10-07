A former Republican governor of Ohio has recently announced that he will not be casting his vote for his party’s presidential ticket in the upcoming election.

In a recent post, John Kasich, Ohio’s 69th governor from 2011 to 2019, shared his reasons for opposing former President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“I don’t hate Trump,” Kasich clarified in his post. “I just don’t believe that the president of America should be someone who exacerbates divisions and fails to offer a positive vision for our future. As a lifelong conservative Republican, I cannot support Donald Trump.”

Furthermore, this implies that J.D. Vance, one of Ohio’s two senators, will not receive Kasich’s support as Trump’s running mate.

John Kasich, the former governor, refrained from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris. However, he created a stir during the 2020 presidential election when he openly endorsed President Joe Biden. Kasich went the extra mile by delivering a speech in support of Biden at the Democratic National Convention.

In the 2016 Republican primary for president, Kasich and Trump faced off against each other. Kasich, the former governor, emerged as the victor in his home state of Ohio. However, he eventually withdrew from the race, leaving Trump to secure the nomination.

The voter registration deadline falls on Monday, with Election Day scheduled for November 5th.

