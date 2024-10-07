The Connecticut State Police charged Avila Carvalho of Naugatuck, New Haven County, with careless driving and driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Around 10 p.m., a trooper caught Carvalho’s Toyota Corolla going 113 mph near Southington’s westbound Exit 32. Thursday, October 3, police stated. The speed limit there is 65 mph.

The trooper asked Carvalho how fast he was traveling, but he did not answer. When he asked the teen where he was driving from, Carvalho replied, “Brazil.”

If his Toyota doubled as a boat, he’d have traveled little more than 6,000 kilometers.

Officials arrested him and released him on a $5,000 bond.

Reference Article