Eligible families in New York with school-aged children can now receive assistance through the distribution of Summer EBT food benefits. These benefits are specifically designed to provide financial aid to families in purchasing essential groceries during the summer season.

No Kid Hungry New York is providing eligible families with a one-time installment of $120 per child on their EBT card through the Summer EBT program. This money can be utilized to cover the costs of groceries and other essential household items.

According to Rachel Sabella, the director of No Kid Hungry New York, Summer EBT has the potential to transform the lives of numerous families in New York. With this additional assistance, families can provide their children with nutritious meals during the summer months, thereby preventing hunger and ensuring their well-being.

The one-time installment for families could be disbursed anytime between August and October.

According to the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, the majority of qualified families will receive the funds automatically. However, there may be some families who will need to apply.

According to No Kid Hungry New York, a child can automatically receive Summer EBT benefits if they are SNAP or Temporary Assistance beneficiaries. Additionally, if they are certified for free meals through Medicaid or eligible for free or reduced school meals through the National School Lunch Program, they can also receive these benefits without any further requirements.

If you’re a family looking to receive Summer EBT benefits, you can easily apply online. The deadline for submitting your application is September 3rd. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to receive much-needed assistance for your household.

