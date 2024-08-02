Advocates and lawmakers are urging the governor to sign a bill that will assist New Yorkers with their prescription and utility bills.

Assembly Member Pat Fahy (D-assembly District 109) stated, “All of us are feeling the effects of these extreme weather patterns, but we know where the dire consequences end up are those seniors and those who have other underlying health issues.”

If signed, the legislation would link data from New Yorkers on a state drug affordability program called the Elderly Pharmaceutical Insurance Coverage Program (Epic) to the state’s Home Energy Assistance Program.

Emma Geneva Conway, an Aarp advocate and Albany resident, says it would help connect New Yorkers with the benefits they need. However, she believes it could help reduce the stigma associated with receiving financial assistance.

“Many of My Friends and Family, As Well As Members Of My Albany Church, Are Too Proud To Ask For Anything That Sounds Like A Giveaway,”According to Geneva Conway.

When New Yorkers take advantage of state assistance programs, it often opens the door to receiving additional assistance through other avenues.

For example, once enrolled in the state’s Home Energy Assistance Program, many New Yorkers can become eligible for an affordability program that offers months of discounts through National Grid and other utility companies.

“Each step along the way saves money, which relieves the financial stress that our older adults and low-to-moderate-income individuals face on a daily basis,” said Laurie Wheelock, Executive Director of the Public Utility Law Project.

This is just one of several bills awaiting Governor Hochul’s approval.

Some lawmakers believe the governor has 500 bills to sign before the new session year, but they hope this bill is one of them.

