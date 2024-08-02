The Nebraska City Historical Society announced new officers this week, as well as a roofing project for the Old Freighters Museum.

A Wirth Foundation grant funded a $40,000 project to repair the roof and finish it with a composite shingle that looks like the original wood shake shingles.

According to a press release from the Historical Society, roof repair and shingle replacement were required to protect records and displays about the Nebraska Territory’s freighting history.

Kathy McKillip is president; Dr. Jason Phillips is vice president; Gloria Glover is treasurer; and Margo Blobaum is secretary.

Kevin Boos, Sharon Hersemann, and Lucille Sharp have also joined the board.

The historical organization is seeking new members and organizing a visioning session for the Freighters Museum and the Taylor-Wessel-Bickel-Nelson House.

Reference Article