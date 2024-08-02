The tragic incident of a fatal crash in Norman has left a Moore family grieving and heartbroken.

On Sunday afternoon, Josh, Lindsay, Abby, and Ethan Badger were on their way to watch ‘Twisters’ at the movie theater. Unfortunately, they were involved in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Rock Creek Rd. and 60th Avenue NW.

Josh’s wife, Lindsay, lost her life in the collision.

Josh, along with their two children Abby and Ethan, sustained severe injuries.

In an interview with News 4, Nathan, Josh’s brother, expressed their family’s heartbreak over the crash.

“He says that it completely flipped our world upside down.”

Currently stationed on the east coast, Nathan serves in the Air Force.

Currently, he is in Oklahoma spending time with his loved ones.

According to the Norman Police, the presence of narcotics, particularly fentanyl, in the suspect’s vehicle prompted him to flee the scene.

Bradyn Brown has been identified as the suspect by authorities.

Norman Police have charged Brown with first degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

Abby, who is only 13 years old, is getting ready to start her first year at Southmoore High School as a freshman.

Integrity Martial Arts has a ten-year-old member named Ethan, who happens to be the brother of the individual in question.

According to Nathan, “Ethan needed skull surgery, but both him and his sister, Abby, are recovering well.”

According to Nathan, Josh, their father, is showing signs of improvement despite having four broken bones.

The hospital is currently housing Josh, Abby, and Ethan, but they are expected to be discharged in the near future.

Reference Article