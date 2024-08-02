Tonight and Friday, southern Michigan is facing a sensitive weather situation. Thunderstorms are moving slowly, and they have ample moisture to draw from, which could lead to the possibility of heavy rainfall.

The heavy rain that I am referring to will not necessarily cause flooding everywhere. To illustrate, let’s take a look at what’s happening in Wisconsin at the moment. They have experienced heavy rainfall today, with some areas getting hit with thunderstorms. As of this evening, central Wisconsin has received between two to five inches of rain in a short span of time, resulting in three flash flood warnings. This weather system is expected to reach southern Lower Michigan late tonight and on Friday.

Check out the continuously updated radar below.

Tonight and Friday, thunderstorms in Wisconsin will be moving southeastward into southwest Michigan before heading east towards the Ann Arbor and Detroit areas.

Keep in mind that this won’t be a typical rain that affects everyone uniformly. Instead, there will be some areas experiencing pockets of intense rainfall. In the event that these heavy downpours hit poorly drained intersections in southern Michigan, it is possible that roads may become flooded.

According to the radar forecast, there will be thunderstorms in southern and southeastern Michigan overnight, with patches of heavy rain expected.

Be on the lookout for some unusually heavy rainfall in the upcoming days. It’s possible that your building project could be affected, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect it. Additionally, if you live in southern or southeastern Michigan, your commute to work on Friday morning could be impacted. Stay alert and stay safe.

Spotty three to five inch rains may be seen in the red areas. However, it is important to note that the heavy rainfall will not be experienced everywhere. The exact location of the heaviest rainfall is still uncertain, but some areas should expect a considerable amount of rainfall by Friday. The Lansing, Ann Arbor, and Detroit areas are most likely to experience the heaviest downpour.

Expect heavy rainfall and prepare accordingly. Additionally, be aware that high humidity may follow the rainfall.

Currently, we find ourselves in a tropical climate. It’s the kind of weather that many Michigan residents would yearn for during the cold month of January

