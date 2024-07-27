North Carolina’s Attorney General, Josh Stein, recently revealed an $86 million multi-state settlement with Indivior, an opioid manufacturer, for its contribution to the opioid epidemic.

It is expected that the settlement in principle will bring around $2.5 million to the state and local governments of North Carolina.

According to Attorney General Stein, opioid overdoses claim the lives of North Carolinians on a daily basis. He vows to utilize all his resources to hold responsible the corporations that contributed to this crisis. The settlement funds acquired will significantly aid individuals in obtaining the necessary treatment and recovery services.

Participating states will receive $86 million over a five-year period as part of a settlement. The funds will be allocated towards opioid addiction treatment, recovery, and prevention programs. However, the final settlement is dependent on coming to an agreement on essential business practice changes.

