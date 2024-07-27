According to a news release from the State Police, Louisiana Representative Ken Brass, who hails from Vacherie, was taken into custody for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol just after midnight on Friday.

According to a news release, a trooper observed a 2018 GMC Yukon weaving in and out of its lane on La. 44, close to Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish. After stopping Brass and performing field sobriety tests, the trooper arrested him and transported him to the Gonzales Police Department. Brass failed the chemical breath test administered at the station, leading to his arrest.

The authorities recently issued a summons to Brass, aged 47, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and failing to drive properly in a roadway laned for traffic.

Brass was reached by phone but declined to comment.

This is a developing story.

