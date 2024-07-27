Federal prison sentences have been handed out to three individuals who conspired to attack the United States’ energy grid. Among them is a 25-year-old man from Johnston.

Liam Collins received a ten-year sentence for the weapons charges associated with the scheme.

Paul James Kryscuk of Idaho and Justin Wade Hermanson of North Carolina were both given shorter sentences compared to the others.

According to prosecutors, the individuals had been actively preparing and training themselves to launch an attack on the power grid, as part of their white supremacist ideology.

Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that the defendants, who identified themselves as a “modern day SS,” collaborated to attack America’s power grid with the intention of promoting their violent white supremacist beliefs. The sentences handed down to them reflect the seriousness of their scheme and the Justice Department’s resolve to hold accountable those who attempt to use violence to undermine democracy.

According to their statement, the strategy can be traced back to the year 2017.

The investigation was spearheaded by the FBI.

Reference Article