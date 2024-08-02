Legal professionals have informed News 4 that the Oklahoma State School Board meeting that took place on Wednesday was a historic event. They also believe that it should concern anyone who has the authority to make State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the Oklahoma State Board of Education answerable for their actions.

Ryan Walters, Oklahoma State Superintendent, has been accused of launching personal attacks on various public officials through the use of untruthful claims. Additionally, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has raised concerns that Walters and the Board may have violated state laws.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the Oklahoma State School Board (OSBE) and Supt. Ryan Walters decided to postpone the decision about whether to permit State Sen. Mary Boren (D-Norman) and other lawmakers to participate in their executive session talks. Despite receiving guidance from the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office that they were legally required to allow the legislators to join, the board and superintendent chose to table the decision.

After the meeting on Wednesday, when reporters asked Walters for his thoughts, it appeared that he was not aware of the letter sent by the Attorney General’s Office on July 18th. The letter had been sent to him and all members of the state school board, providing them with guidance.

After the meeting, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s office issued a statement implying that Walters and the board could have deliberately breached Oklahoma’s Open Meeting Act.

Following the meeting, Walters made inaccurate statements to journalists by falsely asserting that Senator Boren intends to prevent the removal of pedophiles from classrooms.

When questioned about statements made on social media by Bixby Public Schools superintendent Rob Miller, he referred to Miller as a “clown”.

When Boren arrived at Wednesday’s meeting, her main goal was to attend the second executive session discussion that was scheduled on OSBE’s agenda.

During the meeting, the board revealed that they intended to conduct a private session to discuss “confidential communications with board counsel” regarding Senator Mary Boren’s request to observe all executive sessions of the Board on July 31, 2024.

During the second executive session, the board will delve into four distinct issues concerning the potential revocation of specific teachers’ teaching certificates and deliberate on possible actions.

Boren expressed her desire to witness the second executive session.

The board’s agenda dictates that they will begin by voting to enter the first executive session. Following the completion of this session, they will vote to return to open session. Then, the board will delve into discussion and consider taking any necessary actions regarding the matters discussed in the first session.

After the initial session, Boren anticipated the board to hold a vote regarding her permission to witness the second executive session.

After that, the board would hold a vote to enter the second executive session, according to the agenda.

After the conclusion of the second executive session, the board is expected to resume the open session and deliberate on the topics discussed in the closed-door meeting. They may also take necessary actions regarding those matters.

Unfortunately, the second executive session that was scheduled by the board never took place.

The board decided to hold only the initial meeting, foregoing any further sessions.

After the board returned to the open session, they decided to postpone the decision of allowing Boren into their executive sessions.

The board proceeded to take action on the four items that were originally meant to be discussed during the second executive session, even though it had not yet taken place.

According to Boren, the preparedness and quickness with which they moved to their motion and addressed the items on the agenda made it apparent that they had discussed their approach beforehand. Additionally, during the first executive session, they discussed matters that were outside the scope of the session. Boren shared his observation with News 4.

News 4 was informed by the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office that they also took notice of the incident.

“We have serious concerns regarding what appears to be a deliberate breach of the Open Meeting Act. Further investigation will be conducted by our office to determine the appropriate course of action.”

Tim Gilpin, a former Assistant Oklahoma Attorney General, expressed his interest in the events that occurred during the meeting on Wednesday.

Gilpin expressed to News 4 that the situation at the Department of Education continues to become increasingly bizarre. He emphasized the gravity of violating the Open Meeting Act and the importance of transparency in government proceedings. Gilpin explained that the public has a fundamental right to be informed about the actions of their elected representatives and to prevent any clandestine meetings or decisions from taking place behind closed doors.

According to him, any public official who deliberately violates the Open Meeting Act could be subject to imprisonment.

Gilpin emphasized that failing to comply with the Open Meeting Act can result in a fine for each violation and even a sentence of up to a year in jail. Therefore, state officials and board members usually take extra measures to ensure that they follow the Act’s guidelines. This includes obtaining a letter or communication from the state attorney general’s office, outlining the necessary steps to comply with the Act. Gilpin stressed that disregarding these guidelines is a serious offense and should not be taken lightly.

During his tenure, Gilpin was a member of the State School Board for a total of six years.

According to Gilpin, as a current member of the State Board of Education, there would be cause for concern regarding the direction the superintendent is leading them and the level of personal responsibility that comes with taking certain votes. He explained that these votes can lead to joining the superintendent in what he referred to as “reckless acts” and potentially even “lawless acts.”

During Wednesday’s meeting, Walters spoke with reporters about the matter and addressed it with Senator Boren.

According to Walters, they are currently examining the legal aspects of the situation and it seems that the person in question does not have the authority to take action. Walters made this statement to the press.

According to reports, Walters expressed his desire for the Attorney General’s office to provide written guidance on how to handle the situation. However, it appears that Walters was not aware that the AG’s office had already sent a letter with such guidance to him and all board members on July 18. Walters claimed that he had not received any communication from the AG’s office, but the letter had already been sent.

Walters stated that they have not received any response from the Attorney General despite their request for details.

Last week, News 4 covered the letter in a story titled ‘Attorney General’s office: State school board must let legislators into executive session’.

According to Gilpin, it is quite concerning that Walters seems to have no knowledge of the letter, despite it being sent to him via email and given wide publicity.

Gilpin expressed his surprise at the state Board of Education potentially disregarding the Open Meeting Act and communication from the Attorney General’s office. He is concerned about the actions of the Department of Education and wonders what their thought process is. Gilpin questions why the Department of Education believes they are not accountable to the law and the public.

During his conversation with reporters, Walters continued his criticism of Senator Boren by launching a personal attack against her. He went on to make false allegations about her, showing his disregard for the truth.

According to Walters, there are left-wing democrats such as Mary who are pushing to prevent the removal of pedophiles from classrooms, which he believes is an attempt to interfere with the process.

According to Boren, disregarding such unfounded and untrue allegations is not an option.

According to Boren, if you search for the word ‘strife’ or ‘slander’ in the Bible, you will find that they are listed as deplorable actions that people can take. He emphasizes that it is concerning to live in a society where people can easily spread rumors and allegations about others, such as murder or child molestation, without any evidence to support their claims. This type of behavior can create unnecessary conflict and division among people, without any formal process in place to determine the truth. Boren believes that it is important to have a system that ensures due process and equal protection for all individuals.

On Wednesday evening, Miller addressed Walters’ remarks about him by taking to X once again.

News 4 also contacted the Oklahoma State Department of Education regarding the recent remarks made by the Attorney General’s Office, implying that Walters and the State School Board intentionally disregarded the Open Meeting Act.

Matt Langston, the Chief Policy Advisor of OSDE, made a statement to News 4 that included personal attacks.

“I don’t know what the Democrats told the Attorney General, but they are liars,” Langston said. “Nor do we know why the Attorney General would listen or believe them. No violations occurred. Democrats do get sensitive when they have to own the fact they are protecting pedophiles, people who want to assassinate Trump, and promote indoctrination.” Matt Langston, OSDE Chief Policy Advisor

According to Gilpin, in all of his years of public service, he has never come across an attitude quite like Walters and his team.

According to Boren, Walters’ defiance of authority is unprecedented in her experience as a public official.

According to Boren, who has spent a significant amount of time in state government, the order of law resembles the way our money works. In order for the Attorney General to be seen as having authority, it is important to respect the position and adhere to the legal process. While appealing a decision is a viable option, defying it is a rare occurrence.

According to her, Walters is failing to fulfill the role of a leader in a democratic society.

Boren expressed his outright disapproval of the situation, stating that it is far from being a democratic process. He emphasized that it is a clear case of authoritarianism and an abuse of power. Moreover, the relationships involved are being exploited in a harmful manner, creating a toxic environment for those involved. Boren believes that the individuals responsible want people to fear them personally instead of respecting the law.

According to Gilpin, ignoring the harmful attitude will lead to significant consequences if those in authority fail to take action.

Gilpin expressed his hope that Republican state officeholders would recognize the gravity of the situation and acknowledge that the children of Oklahoma are being failed. The negligence and culpability of the Department of Education are causing harm to the students, and it is time for action to be taken. Gilpin urged fellow Republicans to step forward and address the issue.

