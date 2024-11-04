A woman in Madison celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.

Sarah Bennett’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and others helped her celebrate the occasion. She also received a proclamation from Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

Bennett said she is grateful to the Lord.

“I simply thank Him for everything. He has been so wonderful to me and my family, friends, church family, and children. I thank God for them. “I wouldn’t want it any other way,” she stated.

The Madison Board of Supervisors will present Bennett with a proclamation during their meeting on Monday, November 4.

