A man from Escatawpa has been arrested on charges of animal cruelty and engaging in unnatural intercourse.

Darkhorse Press reported that Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter arrested Timothy Sanders on Wednesday, October 30th, after an incident involving Sanders’ cousin’s dog.

Sanders’s cousin informed investigators that he discovered Sanders restraining his pregnant pit bull and engaging in sexual activity with her, as stated in the press release.

Sanders was taken into custody on Wednesday at his residence. County Judge Mark Watts denied his request for bond during the initial court hearing held on Thursday.

We will provide further details as soon as they are made available.

