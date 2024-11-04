A 3.7-magnitude earthquake struck two kilometers east of Steele, Missouri, early Sunday morning, startling inhabitants and rattling their homes. Around 3:44 a.m. CST, the tremor reached a depth of 10.5 kilometers and affected Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake elicited several comments from individuals, with many describing the shaking as quick yet intense. The “Did You Feel It?” map reveals reports from as far away as Memphis, Tennessee, with over 500 already registered.

While earthquakes are rare in the Midwest, Missouri lies within the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a region known for its history of earthquakes. Despite its small magnitude, the event served as a reminder of the region’s seismic activity. Local authorities reported no immediate damage or casualties, but people were concerned about further tremors.

Experts are still monitoring the area for aftershocks. Residents can stay safe by following information from the USGS and local emergency services.

