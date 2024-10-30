An Arkansas man has been apprehended after allegedly abducting a 16-year-old Mississippi teenager who had gone missing on Sunday.

16-year-old John Michael Jones had been reported missing from his Brandon home on Sunday, prompting authorities to launch a search for him.

Jones was enticed online to meet someone in close proximity to his residence, as per officials.

Authorities have named Kaleb James Cannady, 34, as a suspect and issued a Be On the Lookout (B.O.L.O.).

Cannady’s vehicle was discovered in Arkansas around 7 p.m. on Monday, October 28.

Deputies discovered Jones unharmed and he has since been placed under the care of the Arkansas State Police.

Cannady, who had active warrants through the Rankin County Court, was arrested. He is now expected to be extradited back to Rankin County to face charges of enticement and kidnapping.

