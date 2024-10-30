In Washington, D.C., Jamal Fleming, a 32-year-old individual, has been sentenced to 46 months in federal prison. This sentence comes after he was found guilty of possessing a loaded machine gun while leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen SUV. It is important to note that Fleming was under the influence of cocaine during this incident. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia provided this information.

During the chase, Fleming crashed the stolen SUV into a utility pole and then tried to escape on foot. He eventually got caught in a fence and was arrested by the officers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Fleming’s conviction, which is his third offense related to illegal firearms possession, involves a weapon that has been modified to function as a fully automatic machine gun. This illegal modification poses an increased risk to public safety.

The department stated that after arresting Fleming, officers conducted a search and found a key fob connected to the stolen SUV. Upon searching the vehicle, they uncovered a loaded black Glock 29 with 16 rounds of 10mm ammunition.

The department pointed out that the firearm had been modified with a “switch,” a device that transforms a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic weapon capable of rapid-fire. Furthermore, the gun was enhanced with a laser sight.

The department confirmed that DNA testing later verified that the firearm belonged to Fleming, establishing a direct link between him and the weapon.

According to the department, they also discovered that the SUV had been reported stolen a week prior from an automotive repair shop in Beltsville, Maryland. This finding further emphasizes the concerning trend of vehicle thefts linked to the illegal trafficking of firearms.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has reported that Fleming received a prison sentence of five years, with all but one year suspended, on December 12, 2022. Additionally, Fleming will serve three years of supervised probation.

In October 2023, when Fleming was last arrested, he was still on probation, according to the department.

