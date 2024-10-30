The lack of rain for the past 30 days is starting to have a noticeable impact. It’s evident that the dry conditions are persisting and the risk of wildfires remains high until further notice. Although there isn’t much activity on the satellites and radars this morning, we can expect some high clouds moving in from the west as a warm front passes to our north. There’s a slight chance of a shower later today and into tonight as the southern end of the warm front passes through. However, even if it does rain, it’s unlikely to be enough to significantly dampen the pavement. Apart from that, we can expect a partly sunny day with temperatures gradually rising due to the south wind. Most areas will see highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thanks to a building high pressure ridge in the Middle Atlantic states, warmer air is moving northward. This ridge will be strong enough to raise temperatures to the point where record highs may be set in parts of the Northeast and Mid Atlantic states by Thursday. At the same time, a cold front will be forming in the mid section of the country, bringing with it showers, thunderstorms, severe weather, and heavy rain from Texas and Oklahoma to the Mississippi and Missouri River Valleys. The Storm Prediction Center forecast also indicates an elevated tornado risk in the “slight risk” zone.

As it moves eastward, this front, like several others, will weaken and lose its moisture by the time it arrives on Friday. It appears that the front may pass through with only clouds and a slight chance of a shower. Following the front, another chilly air mass will move in for the weekend. Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny and warm, with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 70s in many areas, although it may be slightly cooler near the shore. Thursday, Halloween, is shaping up to be a remarkably warm day, with record high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s across most locations. Trick-or-treaters can expect no weather issues.

Late Thursday night and Friday morning will see the passage of the next cold front. Despite the presence of leftover warm air, clouds will gradually clear, allowing for some sunshine. Additionally, a gusty northwest wind will develop, but temperatures will remain mild, reaching the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The upcoming weekend is expected to be dry and sunny, with cooler temperatures. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will generally reach the upper 50s and lower 60s. Nights will be chilly, with most lows in the 40s along the coast and urban areas, and some areas inland dropping into the 30s. Looking ahead to next week, the weather pattern remains similar. A warm-up is expected to begin on Monday and last through midweek, followed by a cooling down period as a cold front passes through towards the end of the week. Currently, there is no rain in the forecast.

