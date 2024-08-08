On Wednesday, authorities charged a drifter with a third fatal shooting in Oklahoma, after a bullet comparison linked him to the death of a man in El Reno.

In Sequoyah County District Court, Stacy Lee Drake, who is 50 years old, is now facing three counts of first-degree murder.

On June 20, authorities apprehended him in Morrilton, Arkansas following a manhunt. He faced murder charges on the same day for the tragic fatal shooting of two LaFerry’s Propane employees near Gans, Oklahoma. The victims, Tara Underwood and Taylor Sharp, aged 35 and 30 respectively, were mercilessly gunned down within the business premises on June 18.

On Wednesday, prosecutors made changes to the ongoing case and leveled murder charges against Drake for the death of Phillip Emerson in El Reno. Additionally, he was also charged with robbery for reportedly stealing a 1994 pickup truck from Emerson.

On June 14, a 56-year-old victim was found deceased inside his home in El Reno by his son.

According to reports, the authorities have finally apprehended the manhunt suspect, Stacy Lee Drake, who was considered armed and dangerous. Drake was wanted for his involvement in a series of homicides in Oklahoma. Thankfully, the authorities were able to take him into custody.

According to Jack Thorp, the District Attorney of Sequoyah County, all possible penalties, including capital punishment, will be taken into account.

According to a court affidavit, surveillance video led investigators to suspect Drake in the fatal shooting at the propane business. The footage showed him entering the premises, leaving, and driving away in a vehicle belonging to one of the victims.

Sequoyah County brought charges against Drake instead of Canadian County because of allegations of his involvement in a series of criminal activities.

According to Thorp, the Oklahoma law permits the prosecution of all crimes committed by a defendant in any county where those offenses took place. He further added that the impact of this man’s violent and irrational actions has been felt throughout the state.

It has been alleged that Drake committed the murder of Russell Andrews, a counselor for Alcoholics Anonymous, in Alabama around May 14. A warrant for Drake’s arrest in connection with this killing was issued on May 15.

