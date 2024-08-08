Earlier this week, a baby tragically passed away, leading to murder and child cruelty charges against three individuals.

At around 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, authorities responded to a Budget Inn located in Augusta following a report to the Richmond County deputies.

According to WJBF-TV, 3-month-old Josiah Noel Seright was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately passed away.

Three individuals have been arrested following the death of the child. The suspects include September Seright, the child’s mother who is 19 years old, as well as Lamisha Diane Seright who is 42 years old and Bennie Antonio Nash who is 39 years old.

According to a report by WJBF-TV, the baby, Josiah was swaddled in a damp blanket, seated in a wet car seat and positioned next to an air conditioning unit set to 61 degrees in a motel room.

The duration for which the baby was left in front of the air conditioner remains uncertain.

According to officials, the cause of the baby’s death was hypothermia and respiratory failure.

The Richmond County Jail is currently holding all three suspects in custody.

