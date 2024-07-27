The family of a 26-year-old Reston woman who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Leesburg Pike earlier this month has been receiving increased support.

According to the Fairfax County police, Giomarie Davila-Ocasio was hit by a 2016 Ford Explorer around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 in Great Falls, as she walked into the westbound lanes of the roadway.

After leaving the scene, the driver of the vehicle eventually returned and unfortunately, Davila-Ocasio was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to police, Davila-Ocasio is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. However, there is no indication that the driver was also under the influence of alcohol. The investigation into the speed at which the accident occurred is still ongoing. Furthermore, the circumstances surrounding the crash are also being investigated.

Madeline Davenport started a GoFundMe campaign for Giomarie’s family, which has raised over $22,500 at the time of writing.

According to the campaign, Giomarie was a hardworking and ambitious young woman who brought immense joy and love to her mother and siblings. She was a beautiful individual with great dreams and aspirations.

