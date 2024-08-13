LL Flooring, a specialty flooring company previously known as Lumber Liquidators, has initiated closing sales at 94 retail locations throughout the United States. This decision comes as a result of the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware on Sunday.

LL Flooring has stated that it is currently in talks with multiple parties to sell its business.

During its time as Lumber Liquidators, the company gained significant attention due to a report from “60 Minutes” that revealed the presence of hazardous amounts of formaldehyde in its flooring. As a result, in 2019, the company reached a settlement and agreed to pay $33 million in fines for providing misleading information to investors regarding the levels of formaldehyde in its Chinese-manufactured laminate flooring.

LL Flooring has attributed its bankruptcy to a range of macroeconomic and operational challenges that have placed significant pressure on its business.

“We have made extensive efforts to improve our liquidity position in a difficult macroeconomic environment, and after careful consideration, we have concluded that initiating the Chapter 11 process is the most favorable course of action for the company,” stated Charles Tyson, CEO of LL Flooring.

According to the company spokesperson, the bankruptcy filing will not only give LL Flooring the opportunity to close down certain stores but also allow them to explore the possibility of selling the remaining business.

The company offering both hard and soft flooring options assures that it is still catering to customers through its extensive network of over 300 retail stores throughout the United States. Additionally, it is also fully operational online, ensuring uninterrupted service to its valued clientele.

LL Flooring has announced that it will be closing 94 of its store locations, where it is currently hosting “closing sales.” The company worked with its financial advisors to determine which stores should be closed and which ones should remain open. While these more than 90 locations will eventually close their doors, they are still open for business in the meantime.

Below is a list of LL Flooring stores that will be closing, organized by state:

Alabama

Tuscaloosa, AL

Arizona

Mesa, AZ Phoenix, AZ Prescott Valley, AZ



California

Bakersfield, CA Burlingame, CA Elk Grove, CA Fairfield, CA Fresno, CA Rancho Cucamonga, CA Salinas, CA S. San Diego, CA Santee, CA Torrance, CA Visalia, CA



Colorado

Longmont, CO Loveland, CO Thornton, CO



Connecticut

Milford, CT North Haven, CT Norwalk, CT Waterbury, CT



Florida

Clearwater, FL Florida City, FL Gainsville, FL St. Augustine, FL Tampa, FL



Georgia

Cumming, GA

Roswell, GA

Illinois

Bloomington, IL Champaign, IL Crystal Lake, IL E Peoria, IL Geneva, IL Mundelein, IL South Elgin, IL



Indiana

Greenwood, IN Lafayette, IN Muncie, IN



Iowa

Davenport, IA

Louisiana

Broussard, LA Lake Charles, LA



Massachusetts

Framingham, MA Leominster, MA



Maryland

Edgewood, MD Lutherville, MD



Michigan

Battle Creek, MI Kentwood, MI



Minnesota

Chanhassen, MN Rochester, MN St. Cloud, MN



Mississippi

Hattiesburg, MS

Missouri

Chesterfield, MO Joplin, MO N. Kansas City, MO



Nevada

Las Vegas, NV

New Jersey

Mount Holly, NJ Woodbridge, NJ Woodbury, NJ



New York

Medford, NY New Hartford, NY Staten Island, NY Westbury, NY



North Carolina

Burlington, NC

Ohio

SE Cincinnati, OH W. Columbus, OH Reynoldsburg, OH Solon, OH



Oregon

Albany, OR

Pennsylvania

Exton, PA Fairless Hills, PA Philadelphia, PA



Tennessee

Clarksville, TN Franklin, TN Jackson, TN



Texas

Abilene, TX Arlington, TX College Station, TX Denton, TX Fort Worth, TX Houston Galleria, TX Katy, TX Killeen, TX McAllen, TX S. San Antonio, TX Sherman, TX



Utah

Riverdale, UT

Virginia

Woodbridge, VA

Washinton

Bellingham, WA Olympia, WA Yakima, WA



West Virginia

Beckley, WV Parkersburg, WV



Wisconsin