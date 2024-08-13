Since August 4, a total of 17 WNY Corrections Officers have been hospitalized due to chemical exposures.

One retired NYS CO is now raising funds with the goal of creating a safer work environment for his former colleagues.

After retiring from his position as a corrections officer, Blasio has embraced a new role as a champion for his former colleagues. Due to concerns over potential job repercussions, these individuals are unable to share their experiences with the media.

According to Blasio, the corrections officers approached him, expressing their need for a voice. They provided him with information, explaining that they were unable to speak out themselves and asked if he could be their spokesperson. Blasio stated that the corrections officers strongly believed in going on strike. When asked to rate the likelihood of a strike on a scale of 1 to 10, Blasio positioned it at a 7.

New York State law addresses the issue of public employees going on strike.

Blasio, on the other hand, decided to launch his own initiative called “S.T.R.I.K.E.”

Instead of advocating for a labor strike, he took a different approach and initiated a fundraiser to provide support for the COs who have been affected by unsafe working conditions.

11 people were hospitalized at Collins Correctional facility after being exposed to a chemical, resulting in the need for multiple officers to receive Narcan.

On August 7, a group of elected leaders, union members, and corrections officers from Western New York gathered to voice their concerns about the unsafe conditions for officers created by New York State laws and the governor.

‘WNY leaders blame NYS laws for putting corrections officers in danger: ‘Enough is enough’

Western New York leaders are expressing their concerns over the safety of corrections officers, placing the blame on New York State laws. They believe that enough is enough and that immediate action needs to be taken to protect these essential workers.

According to these leaders, the current laws in New York State fail to adequately address the safety concerns faced by corrections officers. They argue that these officers are constantly exposed to dangerous and volatile situations, putting their lives at risk.

One leader stated, “Our corrections officers are on the front lines, dealing with violent criminals day in and day out. They deserve better protection.” Another leader echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the need for stronger laws that prioritize the safety of these dedicated individuals.

The leaders are calling on New York State to review and revise its laws to ensure that corrections officers have the necessary support and safeguards in place. They argue that these officers play a crucial role in maintaining public safety and should not be left vulnerable to harm.

In addition to revisiting the laws, these leaders are also urging the state to provide more resources and training for corrections officers. They believe that by investing in their skills and well-being, the state can create a safer environment for both officers and inmates.

The safety of corrections officers is a pressing issue that requires immediate attention. WNY leaders are united in their call for change, declaring that enough is enough. It is now up to New York State to take swift action and prioritize the well-being of these essential workers.

The New York State Department of Corrections is currently investigating an incident that occurred on August 8 at the Wyoming Correctional Facility. This incident resulted in six officers being sent to local medical facilities for treatment.

Two exposure incidents in Western New York prisons this week: an update

Governor Kathy Hochul expressed her understanding of the safety concerns raised by corrections officers during her visit to Erie County on Monday.

“I am examining all aspects of our corrections system because we have a duty to ensure the safety of all individuals involved,” stated Hochul.

According to her, investigations into the chemical exposures at both Collins Correctional and Wyoming Correctional are still ongoing, and no results have been released yet.

