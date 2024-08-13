A New York man was apprehended for several offenses, including attempted robbery, assault, and resisting arrest.

Jamestown Police officers responded to a motor vehicle accident at approximately 8:52 a.m. on Aug. 8. The incident occurred on West Third Street, close to West Fourth Street. Upon arrival, the officers discovered a gathering of individuals in a nearby parking lot.

In a swift turn of events, a 20-year-old individual named Blake A. Perry, hailing from Jamestown, made a reckless attempt to assault an officer and subsequently tried to escape from the police. However, the authorities swiftly intervened by deploying a taser, enabling them to apprehend Perry and bring him into custody.

Upon investigation, the police found that Perry was driving at a high rate of speed, resulting in a collision with another vehicle and causing injuries to the driver of that vehicle.

Perry stepped out of the car and physically attacked a nearby bystander. He then made an unsuccessful attempt to seize control of another vehicle.

After the hijacking attempt failed, Perry attempted to escape in a van with a passenger still inside. This resulted in a physical confrontation, during which Perry struck the passenger in the face. As the police arrived at the scene, Perry tried to flee in the van.

Perry is facing several charges, including second-degree attempted robbery, third-degree attempted grand larceny, two counts of assault in the third degree, resisting arrest, failure to keep right, speed not reasonable or prudent, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

After being arraigned in Jamestown City Court, he was released in accordance with the NYS bail reform.

