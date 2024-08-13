New York Attorney General Letitia James is currently being sued by two anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers. The centers claim that James’ actions amount to “bullying” and a violation of their constitutional First Amendment rights to freedom of speech.

Life Outreach Center and The Evergreen Association have recently filed a lawsuit against James, in response to her previous lawsuit against pregnancy centers utilizing an abortion reversal treatment that was deemed “unproven” by James’ office.

Crisis pregnancy centers serve as a source of counseling and support for women who find themselves facing unexpected pregnancies. These centers are utilized by individuals who oppose abortion, aiming to discourage women from pursuing this option. However, there has been a growing concern among critics who argue that these centers may be misleading women and failing to provide them with comprehensive information about all available alternatives.

In May, the Democrat James filed a lawsuit against 11 crisis pregnancy centers. The accusation was that these centers were using deceptive statements to promote an unproven treatment known as “abortion pill reversal [APR].” According to James’ office, these centers were advertising a procedure that claimed to reverse medication abortions, even though there is a clear absence of scientific evidence supporting the safety and effectiveness of APR.

In a press release issued in May, James emphasized the importance of safeguarding the right of pregnant individuals to make informed choices about their reproductive health amidst the escalating attacks on such care across the country. She stated, “Your decisions regarding reproductive health care belong solely to you, and my office is committed to shielding New Yorkers from individuals who advocate for scientifically unproven and potentially dangerous interventions.”

The Thomas More Society brought the newest lawsuit, representing plaintiffs who were not included in the 11 centers previously sued by James.

The crisis pregnancy centers opposing abortion claimed that James had unlawfully stifled the expression of pregnancy support organizations throughout the state. This pertained specifically to the abortion pill reversal, known as “APR” in the complaint.

The complaint argues that if injunctive relief is not granted, the Plaintiffs will soon experience irreparable harm due to James’ enforcement of laws that retaliate against and discriminate based on viewpoints, which violates their First Amendment rights. This harm arises from the Plaintiffs’ inability to effectively share information regarding the safety and effectiveness of APR with the general public. They are also unable to indirectly convey this information by linking their website to scientific studies supporting the benefits of APR.

In a statement announcing the lawsuit, Peter Breen, the executive vice president and head of litigation for the Thomas More Society, expressed his belief that James has blatantly violated the constitutional rights of the center. Breen accused her of resorting to “lawfare” in an attempt to suppress opposing opinions.

James has been actively advocating for reproductive rights. In March, she took part in a rally at the U.S. Supreme Court, where she passionately voiced her support for access to mifepristone. This pill is crucial as it is used in over 60 percent of abortions throughout the United States.

Reference article