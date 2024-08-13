On August 11th, the Burlington Police Department responded to a shooting incident at 2727 Monarch Drive. When they arrived at the scene, they apprehended David Carpenter, a 48-year-old man, in the front yard of the residence. Inside the house, officers discovered an adult male who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the face. The victim was then taken to the Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center, where it was determined that his injury was not life-threatening. Subsequently, David Carpenter was arrested and charged with attempted murder and child endangerment.

The shooting seems to have occurred only at the mentioned address, and there is no further danger to the public. The Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation is currently investigating the details and circumstances surrounding this incident.

