Senator James Lankford (R-OK) , together with Marco Rubio (R-FL) and other colleagues, has introduced the Ensuring Continuity in Veterans’ Health Act in response to reports from veterans across the nation experiencing a loss of care.

“ Community care is vital for Veterans in rural Oklahoma to receive consistent, reliable treatment. This policy from the Veterans Health Administration that suddenly revokes authorizations for community care without explanation is unacceptable and doesn’t account for the well-being of our heroes. The Ensuring Continuity in Veteran’s Health Act ensures that Veterans’ best medical interests are always the top priority.” Senator James Lankford (R-OK)

According to Senator Lankford, despite the VA’s plans to open new facilities, many veterans are losing access to the VA’s Community Care Program and, in turn, losing their long-term healthcare providers. Lankford has been vocal in urging VA Secretary Denis McDonough to promptly address policy initiatives that hinder veterans from receiving the care they need.

“Our Veterans have sacrificed so much for this country and often have PTSD or other mental health issues as a result. Addressing mental health issues takes trust and time. The Ensuring Continuity in Veterans’ Health Act will ensure our Veterans can continue receiving care from their long-term providers that they have established a trusted relationship with. Marco Rubio (R-FL)

According to Senator Lankford, in 2018, Congress passed the MISSION Act, which aimed to enhance access to healthcare for Veterans by expanding their opportunities to receive care from providers in their local communities.

According to Senator Lankford, VA leaders have been actively working to decrease the availability of community care for Veterans in recent months.

