Police in Ferguson, Missouri, released new videos on Tuesday from the recent protests commemorating the 10-year anniversary of Michael Brown’s killing. Among the footage released was a video capturing an incident where an officer sustained severe injuries.

During a news conference on Tuesday, the chief expressed his belief that the videos clearly demonstrate the violent attack on his officer by the individual in question. Additionally, the footage reveals the apprehension of the suspect, 28-year-old Elijah Gantt, with officers ensuring the safety of other protesters by keeping them away from Brown, as reported by Doyle.

According to the chief, Brown sustained a serious brain injury and is currently in critical condition at the hospital. A prayer vigil has been organized for Brown and will take place at the police station at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ten years ago, on August 9, 2014, Michael Brown, an 18-year-old, tragically lost his life when he was shot and killed by a Ferguson police officer. Michael was simply walking on the street with his friend when this devastating incident occurred. The aftermath of his killing sparked widespread protests that lasted for many days and played a crucial role in giving momentum to the Black Lives Matter movement. Additionally, it shed light on the critical issue of police use of force against unarmed Black Americans, prompting significant discussions and changes in US policy and politics.

On Friday, protesters took to the streets in response to the weeklong tribute dedicated to honoring the life and potential of Michael Brown, a young man whose life was tragically cut short.

According to Doyle, the officer’s encounter took place following the blocking of streets near the Ferguson police station by protesters. The demonstrations had been peaceful throughout the evening, until a few individuals started shaking the police station’s fence. Doyle shared this information during a news conference on Saturday.

Doyle immediately sent his arrest team to apprehend the individuals responsible for the destruction of property. Unfortunately, the team was met with resistance from a group of protesters, resulting in an assault on the team members, as reported by Doyle.

Travis Brown encountered a situation where he was trying to apprehend an individual who had vandalized and stolen a significant section of the station’s fence. During the arrest, the suspect aggressively charged at Travis Brown, forcefully colliding with him using his shoulder. This sudden impact caused the officer to be knocked down, resulting in a head injury. Doyle described the incident as a violent encounter.

The department also made public the body camera footage captured by another officer who was part of the law enforcement team that responded after the fence had been taken down. In the video, the officers can be seen calmly approaching the individual they intended to arrest, without running or charging towards the crowd, as described by Doyle.

According to Doyle, there are currently “maybe four” Ferguson police officers who have been employed since 2014. He expressed frustration over the fact that these officers, who were not even present during the events of 2014, have to endure the ongoing repercussions. Doyle questioned the logic behind this situation, emphasizing that the police department has undergone significant changes since then.

According to the police chief, two additional officers were injured on Friday night. One officer sustained an ankle injury, while the other officer had abrasions.

The authorities have filed several charges against an unidentified individual, including felony property damage, attempting to disarm an officer, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor assault.

During Tuesday’s news conference, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell revealed that the suspect had attempted to grab an officer’s service weapon from its holster. He further stated that an investigation is currently underway and additional charges may be filed if more evidence of criminal conduct is discovered.

According to Bell, the situation could have escalated much further. He emphasized the uncertainty that officers face in situations like these, where they are unsure of who possesses weapons and what their intentions might be within a large crowd.

Bell said that we need to have an uncomfortable and tough conversation about where we are and where we go from here. He emphasized that it is crucial to address the situation because there is an officer who is currently fighting for his life, and he questioned the purpose of this struggle.

