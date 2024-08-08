Thanks to the Atlanta Braves, hundreds of families now have more food in their kitchens.

On Wednesday, the Latin American Association in Brookhaven was the site of a food distribution event organized by relief pitcher Joe Jimenez and the Braves Foundation.

Jimenez and fellow pitcher Jesse Chavez, along with a group of volunteers, distributed bags of “shelf-stable” groceries to over 300 families.

Jimenez expressed his happiness to be a part of the Latin American community and to offer assistance where it is needed. “There’s a clear need, and we want to help,” he said.

Chavez expressed the team’s efforts to brainstorm ways on how they can contribute to the community. Despite their diverse backgrounds, the team is committed to working together towards a common goal of giving back and making a positive impact. “We always have conversations on how we can help and mold our different backgrounds to give back,” Chavez shared. Working as a team is their key to success in achieving their mission.

As part of the Braves Foundation’s Los Bravos Un Equipo, or “One Team” initiative, the giveaway is just one of the many events aimed at supporting and uplifting Latino and Hispanic communities across Braves country.

Santiago Marquez, CEO of the Latin American Association, expressed his gratitude towards the presence of the players in their organization. He mentioned that having them there is truly amazing and a blessing for them. Channel 2 reported his statement.

According to Marquez, the pandemic has caused a significant increase in food insecurity. The food giveaways organized by the association are attended by a minimum of 300-400 cars and an additional 100-200 people on foot.

According to him, the high demand for food is still prevalent, despite people being employed. Many individuals are juggling multiple jobs, yet they still have to choose between purchasing food, paying rent or buying their medication. This clearly indicates that the need for food is significant.

According to him, the Latin American Association is committed to serving everyone and is readily available to anyone in need.

