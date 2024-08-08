A laundromat in the Bronx became the scene of a stabbing incident where two individuals were attacked, leaving one of them dead.

At 2:42 a.m. on Thursday in the Claremont section, the attacker was seen entering the 303 Laundromat carrying shirts.

The back of a 47-year-old man was pierced by a sharp object, resulting in a stabbing incident. Luckily, he was immediately brought to Lincoln Hospital, where he is now in stable condition.

According to reports, the perpetrator is believed to be a man in his 30s, standing at 5’8″ and weighing around 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green and black shirt, black pants, and a black and white hat.

