On Wednesday, a shooting incident in the Bronx resulted in six people being shot. Currently, an investigation is underway to determine the details of the incident.

Around 8:15 p.m., reports of gunfire striking a group of men prompted the police to respond to East 190th Street and Morris Avenue.

According to the NYPD, there were multiple individuals gathered under a scaffolding at the site when two men on scooters, one wearing a helmet and the other without, rode past St. James Park.

Fortunately, all of the victims are anticipated to recover from their injuries.

Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement discovered two individuals who had been victimized. According to authorities, two additional victims departed in a vehicle and sought assistance from emergency medical services, who subsequently transported them to a nearby medical facility.

Two separate hospitals in the Bronx and Queens received the last two victims.

At present, there is no additional information available regarding the shooting incident, and the circumstances that may have triggered it remain unclear.

Authorities are uncertain whether the shooting is connected to gang activity, according to police reports.

The authorities are still conducting an investigation at this time.

