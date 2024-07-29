In an effort to assist its western neighbors during the ongoing struggle against wildfires, Texas is lending a helping hand to California.

Governor Greg Abbott has taken action to provide aid to California in response to the ongoing emergency situation. In a press release issued on Sunday, he announced that he has instructed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and A&M Forest Service to dispatch firefighters, emergency personnel, fire engines, and any other required equipment to assist in the ongoing efforts.

Over 100 firefighters and emergency personnel from Texas are ready to be deployed to assist in the ongoing battle against wildfires in northern California. The state has also equipped them with over 25 fire engines, command vehicles, and other necessary equipment to aid in the efforts.

Governor Abbott expressed his gratitude towards the firefighters and emergency management personnel who are responding to the wildfires in California. He acknowledged that Texans understand the importance of responding quickly to such crises and emphasized on the strength that comes when people come together during times of crisis. He also extended his prayers to the brave first responders who are battling these destructive wildfires in California along with his wife, Cecilia.

