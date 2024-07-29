On March 13, 2024, Governor Josh Shapiro discussed his energy plan in Scranton.

Back in Scranton, Pennsylvania, five months ago, Governor Josh Shapiro stood in a union hall to unveil his administration’s latest energy plan, which was promoted as a “bold vision for Pennsylvania’s energy future.” Despite the initial excitement, the moment was far from triumphant.

During his speech, a resident from a Pennsylvania town known for experiencing water contamination due to fracking over 14 years ago asked a piercing question that interrupted him.

As he was being escorted out, Ray Kemble voiced his frustration, “Why haven’t you come back to Dimock yet? My house has been without water, and you know it. It feels like you’ve abandoned us.”

According to Manuel Bonder, the governor’s spokesperson, Shapiro is committed to the people of Dimock and has been working closely with the Public Utilities Commission to ensure the swift construction of the secured public water line. Bonder emphasized that Shapiro will not forget about the residents of Dimock and is dedicated to resolving the issue as soon as possible.

In 2022, then-Attorney General Shapiro struck a plea agreement with Coterra Energy, which included providing public water to Dimock residents. However, even after two years, some residents are still without access to clean running water. Beyond this, Kemble’s frustration stems from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s decision to lift a 12-year fracking moratorium in Dimock the day after the agreement was announced. This move allowed Coterra to resume drilling activities in the area, which has only added to the community’s concerns.

According to reports, Shapiro is being considered as a potential running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris. However, for the residents of Dimock, such as Kemble, they want to shed light on their plight and express their sense of betrayal by the governor.

During a recent interview, Kemble recollected an incident in which he tried to get answers from Shapiro in Scranton, but the latter couldn’t even look at him, despite being aware of Kemble’s identity.

According to Kemble, all the actions taken by the person in question have been the complete opposite of what they promised. Their focus seems to be solely on benefiting the industry, with little regard for the welfare of people. “The hell with the people,” Kemble concluded.

According to Shapiro’s spokesperson, during his tenure as attorney general, the governor was able to achieve a groundbreaking settlement for the people of Dimock. This settlement compelled Coterra Energy to take responsibility for the pollution of the residents’ water and commit to constructing a new public water line worth $16 million. This line would provide dependable and clean drinking water for generations to come. Bonder further stated that Governor Tom Wolf and his administration are working tirelessly to fulfill these promises and continually serve the people of Dimock.

Coterra, in a statement during the settlement, expressed their commitment to following the best practices, surpassing industry standards, and being a valuable partner to the community. The water contamination incident in Dimock was highlighted in the 2010 documentary “Gasland,” where a resident was filmed lighting their tap water on fire.

During the settlement press conference, Kemble and other Dimock residents expressed their support for Shapiro, unaware of the end of the drilling ban. However, due to the timing of events, they suspect that Shapiro was already aware of the development. Kemble expressed feeling used by Shapiro, saying that he treated them like puppets.

Shapiro has faced scrutiny from Pennsylvanians throughout the year due to his perceived support of fossil fuel interests, with the Scranton incident being just one of many examples.

Maya van Rossum, the Delaware Riverkeeper, challenged the governor’s stance on hydrogen fuel hubs in Pennsylvania, where one such hub will depend on fracked natural gas. The governor’s climate policies and his ties with the oil and gas industry also drew criticism from three climate activists who were arrested outside his office in Harrisburg when they tried to meet with him in March.

Environmental activists in Pennsylvania are expressing disappointment in Governor Shapiro’s track record, citing his handling of Dimock, economic development plan supported by the American Petroleum Institute, and partnership with fracking company CNX Resources. This disappointment is amplified by the strong stance he previously took against oil and gas companies as attorney general.

Physicians for Social Responsibility Pennsylvania recently released a fact sheet that highlights Governor Shapiro’s significant shift in environmental policy priorities since he took office in 2023. According to the report, Shapiro has been actively seeking the support of fossil fuel companies, a move that stands in stark contrast to his previous stance on climate issues.

The Conservation Voters of Pennsylvania once lauded the election of a governor as an “environmental champion” in February of 2023. However, their tune changed less than a year later when they criticized Shapiro’s economic plan, calling it a mere rehashing of the fossil fuel industry’s playbook in Pennsylvania. Interestingly, the American Petroleum Institute’s Pennsylvania branch endorsed Shapiro’s vision of “leveraging our state’s abundant natural gas resources to help accelerate economic growth,” citing it as a common goal.

As attorney general, Shapiro was highly regarded for his work on a grand jury report that examined fracking in Pennsylvania. This report, which was completed in 2020, identified that the state government had not done enough to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of its citizens during the fracking boom. The findings of this report were significant in that they validated concerns that had been raised by residents for a long time. Environmentalists remain hopeful about Shapiro’s administration due to this notable accomplishment.

According to David Masur, the executive director of PennEnvironment, a research and advocacy organization focused on the environment, Josh Shapiro’s efforts as attorney general in relation to fracking, as well as his response to the 2023 train derailment that took place on the state border in East Palestine, Ohio, are two notable accomplishments in the field of environmental protection.

“He came across as aggressive in his response to East Palestine,” stated the source. “It was in line with his role as the attorney general, where he takes on the responsibility of being the cop on the beat, ensuring that powerful entities do not take advantage of everyday Pennsylvanians.”

Governor Shapiro is not only a skilled political strategist, but also a captivating speaker with an undeniable charisma. His popularity is evident, as more than half of Pennsylvania voters, precisely 54 percent, believe that he’s doing an outstanding job as governor. His abilities have proven to be incredibly useful in a state that has a divided legislature and is known for its purple political leanings. Shapiro’s allies maintain that he has managed to bring opposing interests to the negotiating table in a way that is rarely seen in contentious Pennsylvania.

According to Masur, Governor Shapiro is a promising choice for the Vice Presidential candidacy. He hails from the largest swing state and has secured a high ranking in the state’s polls. His exceptional fundraising skills are another commendable trait. Additionally, Shapiro has successfully brought together the typically conflicting factions of the Democratic base. Masur further acknowledges Shapiro’s efforts in building a bridge between the labor unions and the environmental community, which was previously non-existent.

Shapiro’s working group on Pennsylvania’s involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative included Masur. The group was tasked with determining whether the state should join the cap-and-trade program, which aims to decrease carbon dioxide emissions from power generation and includes 10 other states. The group faced criticism from certain environmental and climate organizations due to its secrecy. The group’s agenda and members’ names were not made public until Inside Climate News revealed the information. Additionally, fossil fuel executives from companies like CNX Resources and Shell were part of the group, further fueling the criticism.

The Shapiro administration presented the group as a collaboration between labor, environmentalists, and the energy industry, emphasizing its bipartisan and coalition-building nature. While the group endorsed the concept of a “cap and invest” system for power utilities, it did not officially support Pennsylvania’s membership in RGGI. Currently, there are legal challenges to Pennsylvania’s involvement in the initiative that are still pending. The group’s efforts culminated in Shapiro’s energy plan proposal, the Pennsylvania Climate Emissions Reduction Act. This proposal would empower Pennsylvania to establish its own carbon cap and directly invest in reducing consumers’ electricity bills.

Shapiro’s environmental accomplishments include the development of two hydrogen hubs, which are expected to generate 41,000 jobs in Pennsylvania. Additionally, he collaborated with CNX on environmental monitoring and chemical disclosures, and the company agreed to increase well setbacks near hospitals and schools. Another achievement is the acceleration of the state’s program to plug abandoned and orphaned wells, as part of a national initiative to reduce methane emissions. The Department of Environmental Protection has also been directed by his administration to pursue formal rulemaking and policy changes concerning disclosure requirements for drilling chemicals.

Bonder stated that the Shapiro Administration has made it a top priority to safeguard the constitutional right of Pennsylvanians to have access to clean air and pure water. They have achieved this by receiving federal funding, streamlining the process of building clean energy infrastructure in the state, taking action against polluters, and providing millions of dollars to communities affected by pollution.

The Shell and Monsanto settlements, which resulted in multi-million dollar payouts, were emphasized by the administration as examples of holding corporations accountable for environmental damages and pollution violations. Additionally, the Department of Environmental Protection’s efforts to review and improve its complaint process and registry system for oil and gas production were highlighted. In a further commitment to environmental protection, the state has invested over $500 million into clean water infrastructure.

Recently, Shapiro made a remarkable achievement in the climate sector. He joined forces with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan in Allegheny County to announce a federal grant worth $396 million for Pennsylvania under the Inflation Reduction Act. The grant will be used for the RISE PA program, which aims to reduce industrial sector emissions in Pennsylvania.

The program’s primary objective is to speed up the decarbonization process throughout the state. It aims to close funding gaps for numerous facilities while also enhancing air quality and generating employment opportunities. As per the Department of Environmental Protection’s 2023 proposal, the program’s goal is to decrease industrial emissions by 5% by financing various projects, including energy efficiency, electrification, carbon capture, and low-carbon fuels.

On July 22nd, Governor Shapiro put his signature on two bills related to energy. The initial bill will provide financial assistance to Pennsylvania schools through the “Solar for Schools” grant program, which will facilitate the installation of solar panels. The second bill, sponsored by Republican Senator Gene Yaw, who has long supported the oil and gas industry and previously represented Dimock, will establish rules and regulations for carbon capture, utilization, and sequestration.

The administration and its supporters hailed Shapiro’s “all of the above” energy strategy as a major achievement. However, environmentalists have a different perspective on this issue. They believe that this strategy is a hazardous surrender to fossil fuel interests, especially when climate change is causing severe weather conditions such as heat waves, flooding, and storms in Pennsylvania. According to the Center for Climate Integrity’s July 2023 report, municipal governments in Pennsylvania will have to spend over $15 billion before 2040 to tackle climate change and safeguard residents from extreme weather.

Environmentalists are disappointed with the CNX partnership, which they see as a “slap in the face” after years of advocating for awareness about the dangers of fracking. They question the governor’s decision to trust a company that was once accused of violating the Air Pollution Control Act. Moreover, they are concerned about the state Department of Health’s $3 million study on the effects of fracking on public health, which appears to have been kept under wraps despite the governor’s praise for CNX’s transparency. Despite this, CNX aims to establish mutual trust through the partnership, which will pave the way for environmental and economic progress in the Commonwealth.

According to activists, the two hydrogen hub projects have raised concerns and are considered by some a “false solution” to climate change. The western Pennsylvania-based project, known as ARCH2, has garnered support from CNX Resources and other companies with links to the fossil fuel industry. It aims to produce “blue” hydrogen primarily from natural gas and will depend on carbon capture technology to minimize emissions during the production process.

The MACH2 proposal in Eastern Pennsylvania is set to utilize water and nuclear power for hydrogen production. However, it has faced criticism for failing to include the environmental justice communities that the project seeks to benefit in the planning process. Following the protest by the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, MACH2 has taken steps to rectify the situation by hosting listening sessions for community members. This has provided an opportunity for these individuals to share their thoughts and concerns while seeking clarification on various aspects of the project.

Pennsylvania activists argue that hydrogen and carbon capture technologies are diverting resources from more pressing investments in clean energy sources like solar. The state has a long way to go in terms of transitioning to cleaner energy.

According to recent statistics, the state is currently ranked 45th in the United States for the amount of electricity generated from renewable energy sources. Additionally, it has been ranked 50th in terms of growth in renewable energy since 2013 and 50th in energy savings resulting from efficiency improvements.

In 2021, Pennsylvania was the fourth-highest emitter of carbon dioxide in the United States. Additionally, the state is recognized as one of the leading emitters of methane, which is a greenhouse gas that has a potency of 28 times more than carbon dioxide.

It is uncertain whether Harris will take any of the criticism into account when selecting a running mate. According to Masur, if Shapiro were a candidate in a national Democratic primary, his stance on climate and fracking would carry more significance politically. However, in a general election, his moderate views on energy and the environment could potentially appeal to swing voters.

Whether or not he decides to join the ticket, he has already established himself as a convincing advocate for the Democrats in Pennsylvania. This coming Monday, he will be teaming up with Governor Gretchen Whitmer to campaign for Harris in the suburbs of Philadelphia – an essential battleground for the upcoming presidential race.

Kemble, a lifelong Republican from Dimock, had previously cast his vote for Shapiro as the attorney general and governor. However, considering the events that have unfolded in his hometown since 2022, he has decided not to support Shapiro in the future. Instead, he plans to vote for Robert Kennedy Jr. in the upcoming presidential election, regardless of Harris’ choice of running mate. He has even changed his voting registration from Republican to Independent as a result.

Kemble expressed that Kennedy has a genuine concern for the environment and the people. According to Kemble, this attribute is rarely seen in either the Republican or Democratic side. He further added that the political parties are only focused on maximizing their gains with the industry, without considering the welfare of the people.

During a press conference in 2022, Victoria Switzer, a resident of Dimock, expressed her support for Kamala Harris even if she decides to choose Shapiro as her running mate. However, Switzer also mentioned that her enthusiasm for Harris’ candidacy would be significantly diminished.

She expressed her concern, saying, “It will ruin it for me and diminish the most joyous thing.” She shared her personal experience of being used, betrayed, and lied to, and being used as bait, which is why she feels strongly about it. She stated that her experience with Shapiro is personal.

Switzer, along with other residents of Dimock, desires to relocate from northeastern Pennsylvania to avoid the health impacts caused by residing in the shale fields. Unfortunately, the water pollution on her land has prevented her from doing so thus far.

Switzer emphasizes the significance of Dimock not because it is an exception, but because it is representative. Recently, she came across an article about a family residing in Cameron County, Pennsylvania, who were unaware of the contamination of their water by thousands of gallons of fracking wastewater.

In her view, the state government still handles the oil and gas industry in the same manner and the industry operates similarly to when Dimock’s water was contaminated years ago. Despite her expectations that Shapiro would bring a change from his predecessors, nothing significant has changed.

She posed a direct inquiry, “What’s the number?” and followed up with a poignant question, “How many families must suffer because of Shapiro’s willingness to sacrifice?”

