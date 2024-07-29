Alabama is gearing up for a series of storms that are expected to hit the state starting on Sunday. The National Weather Service in Huntsville has predicted an 80-90% chance of thunderstorms, with heavy rainfall and possible flooding expected. Residents should prepare for wet conditions through Tuesday and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

The National Weather Service warns that rainfall amounts ranging from 1 to 3 inches, and possibly up to 4 inches, could result in localized flooding. Although thunderstorm activity is expected to decrease by mid-week, temperatures are predicted to rise considerably.

Today in Huntsville, there is an 80% chance of rain with temperatures reaching a high of 83°F. The rain chances remain high at 65% on Monday and the temperature is expected to reach a high of 87°F. As we head into Tuesday, the possibility of rain drops to 35%, but the temperature will rise to 92°F.

Starting on Wednesday, a heatwave will begin, bringing with it sunny skies and a high temperature of 94°F. The heat will increase in intensity on both Thursday and Friday, with highs reaching 95°F. Heat indices are anticipated to surpass 105°F, highlighting the need for residents to remain hydrated and reduce outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day.

