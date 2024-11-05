On Monday, a jury found a former police officer guilty of murder in the shooting of Andre Hill. Hill, a Black man, was fatally shot while holding a cellphone and keys.

Officer Adam Coy, a member of the Columbus police force for almost two decades, fired four shots at Hill in a garage nearly four years ago. Coy, who is white, was dismissed from his position following the incident. During his testimony, he admitted that he believed Hill was in possession of a silver revolver, which was later revealed to be a set of keys.

Coy’s attorneys partially blocked him from view, but there was no visible reaction from him when the verdict was announced. However, cries could be heard in the courtroom. The prosecution requested that the former officer be sentenced immediately, but Judge Stephen McIntosh of Franklin County decided to set a sentencing date of November 25th.

Defense attorney Mark Collins expressed his disappointment and stated that his client, Coy, who is currently receiving cancer treatments for Hodgkin lymphoma, was devastated by the verdict. Collins slightly shook his head in disbelief when the verdict was read and vowed to appeal the decision.

Weeks following the shooting in December 2020, the police chief was compelled to step down by the mayor due to a string of fatal shootings involving Black men and children. Subsequently, Columbus reached a historic $10 million settlement with Hill’s family. Additionally, the Columbus City Council enacted Andre’s Law, which mandates police officers to promptly provide medical assistance to injured suspects.

According to prosecutors, it was confirmed that Hill, aged 47, had complied with the officer’s instructions and posed no danger to Coy. As a result, Coy has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. The minimum sentence he faces is 15 years in prison.

Shawna Barnett, one of Hill’s sisters, expressed her hope that the jury’s decision would send a strong message that violence from the police will not be tolerated.

“It’s been far too long, but I’m relieved that it’s finally come to an end,” she expressed. “The time has come to cease this and ensure fairness for all.”

Brian Steel, the president of the police union in Columbus, expressed his shock at the murder conviction and anticipated that its impact would extend beyond Ohio, affecting officers across different regions.

He expressed his disbelief at how a split-second decision could now lead to murder, calling it absolutely insane.

During the trial, the officer’s legal team contended that Hill not having a weapon was inconsequential, as Coy believed his life was at risk. Collins, one of the attorneys, emphasized that Coy’s actions were not reckless but rather based on a reasonable perception of danger.

According to civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been advocating for Hill’s family, the verdict clearly demonstrates that no one is exempt from the law. Moreover, it sends a powerful message that holding law enforcement accountable is not a choice, but a necessity.

According to a statement made by Crump, Andre, who was an unarmed and innocent man, had his life tragically taken away without any regard for the duty to protect and serve.

While on his routine patrol, Coy came across Hill, who was sitting in an SUV, during his investigation of a complaint about a running vehicle in the neighborhood. Hill explained to Coy that he was simply waiting for a friend to join him.

According to the officer, he perceived Hill as dismissive and grew suspicious when Hill approached a house, knocked on the door, and proceeded to enter the garage.

According to the officer’s testimony, Coy mentioned that he had lost sight of Hill and had a suspicion that Hill might be attempting to break into the house. To locate Hill, Coy used a flashlight and discovered him in the garage. The officer then instructed Hill to come out.

As Hill approached him, Coy remarked that he was unable to see the man’s right hand, but suddenly noticed what appeared to be a revolver. In response, he shouted, “Gun! Gun!” and proceeded to open fire at Hill.

Hill’s family and friends describe him as a dedicated father and grandfather who had a passion for his loved ones. He was not only a skilled tradesman but also had aspirations of owning his very own restaurant. Having worked as a chef and restaurant manager for many years, Hill had dreams of turning his culinary expertise into a successful business venture.

According to his personnel file, Coy had received numerous complaints from residents throughout his tenure at the department since 2002. Over three dozen complaints were filed against him, with a dozen specifically related to use of force. It is worth noting that the majority of these complaints were ultimately deemed “unfounded” or “not sustained.”

