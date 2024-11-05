Early voting in New York State spanned nine days, providing North Country residents plenty of time to cast their votes. This year, northern New York had record-breaking voter turnout, with many flocking to cast their ballots before Election Day.

Leon Benardot, a Malone resident and SUNY Plattsburgh student, was among the first to vote. He participated in the early voting campaign, considering the longer voting time convenient.

«It made it easier for me to do it on the weekend as opposed to missing class and stuff» said Benardot.

Election authorities in Clinton, Essex, and Franklin counties confirmed record-breaking early voting figures. Clinton County recorded nearly 9,000 early votes, Essex County had over 4,000, and Franklin County had nearly 3,400. All three counties had record-breaking early voting turnouts.

David Souliere, Republican commissioner of the Clinton County Board of Elections, attributed the higher attendance to enhanced messaging from major political parties pushing people to use early voting, absentee ballots, and mail-in ballots.

“I think you saw an increase not only in early voting but also in early mail-in voting and absentee voting this year from the midterm election,” Souliere told reporters.

Despite the strong early voting results, Clinton County election officials anticipate an even higher participation on Election Day. Souliere stated that approximately 35% to 40% of voters have already voted early and absentee, with a considerable proportion expected to vote Tuesday.

For those who missed out on early voting, polling sites will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., giving voters with busy schedules more options.

“Poll sites open at 6 a.m. and stay open until 9 p.m. So there’s plenty of flexibility for work schedules, etc.,” Souliere explained. “Get out and vote.”

To find out where to vote, contact your county elections board.

