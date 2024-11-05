Questions about the death of a 19-year-old Walmart employee discovered in a bakery oven remain unanswered as Canadian officials continue to investigate.

Gursimran Kaur, an immigrant from India, was burned to death on October 19 inside the Walmart bakery on 6990 Mumford Road in Halifax, Nova Scotia, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a Maritime Sikh Society executive.

Organizers said Kaur and her mother had worked at Walmart for two years. The mother became concerned when she did not hear from or see her daughter in the store, as they usually did. The mother eventually opened the walk-in oven and discovered her daughter’s “charred remains.”

On October 25, organizers closed the GoFundMe campaign after raising more than $139,800.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has donated to support Gursimran Kaur’s family during this unimaginable time,” they stated in a message. “Your kindness and generosity have been a source of strength for the family as they navigate through this tragedy.”

“At this time, we have chosen to suspend donations while we begin the process of transferring monies to the family. Your contributions will assist them in their next stages, and we can’t thank you enough for supporting them during this difficult time.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Kaur’s father and brother were in India at the time of her death and were trying to get to the United States. It is unknown if they ever landed in America.

Newsweek attempted several times to obtain a statement from the Maritime Sikh Society but was unsuccessful. Newsweek contacted the GoFundMe organizers again on Monday.

In an October 23 statement to Newsweek, a Walmart spokeswoman said, “We are heartbroken, and our thoughts are with our associate and their family.” Our primary focus remains on caring for our associates and providing them with the necessary support. As authorities have mentioned, this is a highly complex case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Until further notice, the business remains closed.

A Halifax Regional Police spokesperson told Newsweek on October 31 that the department would post any public updates on Kaur’s case on its website and social media pages. There have been no updates as of publication.

