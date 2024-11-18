An outbreak of E. coli sickened dozens of people who ate bagged organic carrots, and one died as a result.

According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Grimmway Farms’ organic whole and baby carrots caused illnesses in 39 people and hospitalized 15 in 18 states.

365, Cal-Organic, Nature’s Promise, O-Organics, Trader Joe’s, and Wegmans are just a few of the brand names under which Grimmway Farms, located in Bakersfield, California, has recalled whole and baby organic carrots sold in bags.

The carrots are no longer available in stores, but the CDC advises customers not to consume recalled bag carrots and to check their refrigerators and freezers for any carrots that match the description. The majority of affected persons live in New York, Minnesota, and Washington, followed by California and Oregon; however, infections have been documented in places across the country, according to the CDC.

E. coli epidemics have occurred multiple times in recent months. More than 100 McDonald’s customers became ill in October as a result of an E. coli incident connected to slivered onions in the United States. In the United Kingdom, a lettuce-related E. coli incident in June claimed the life of one person and sickened at least 275 others. In April, organic walnuts infected people in 19 states with E. coli.

Despite a handful of recent outbreaks, scientists say the food supply is largely safe; however, progress in reducing E. coli infections has been limited.

The US Food and Drug Administration has recalled organic baby carrots with best-by dates ranging from September 11 to November 12.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection usually appear three to four days after eating the germs and include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. People with severe symptoms of an E. coli infection should seek medical assistance and inform their doctor what they ate, according to the CDC.

According to the FDA, E. coli bacteria can cause serious and even deadly illnesses in young children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems.

