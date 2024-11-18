LGBTQ+ advocates in Connecticut say they’ve received dozens of calls in the last two weeks from people who feel worried and concerned about the coming four years.

“We’ve heard from people who are angry, people are who scared, and lot of people who just feel numb,” said Johanna Schubert, co-chair of West Hartford Pride.

President-elect Donald Trump has recommended reversing some rules, including Title IX civil rights protections for transgender students and transition-related care for kids.

In response, Pride organizations from across the state gathered in West Hartford’s Blue Back Square on Sunday to provide solidarity.

“This is really an opportunity for people to come together, to lean on each other, to find out who is in their networks, and just to be in community,” said Schubert.

Schubert coordinated the event with the support of several organizations, including The Out Accountability Project, which works with schools across the state to ensure a safe learning environment for transgender students.

“The fear is so profound and so intense right now that I think there’s a lot of people who need to see how many people are working every day on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community, and to hear that invitation to join us in our work,” said Melissa Combs, founder of the Out Accountability Project.

Gina Pagano of East Hartford was one of hundreds of attendees at the demonstration. She says she was dissatisfied with the election results and is concerned about the LGBTQ+ community’s rights.

“You know, I’m all for money, but I’m more about human rights,” said Pagano.

Pagano claims she has been advocating for LGBTQ+ rights since she was 17 years old, and she was there to make her voice known.

“It makes my heart so happy and so full that so many want to come out and stand together, and even just letting each other know, we’re here for each other,” said Pagano.

