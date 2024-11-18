The National Weather Service Eureka office expects a series of storms to hit Northern California beginning today, with a cold front bringing widespread mild to moderate rain and snow in higher elevations. Rainfall in Del Norte and northern Humboldt counties could reach 2 inches, while snow levels could dip to 3,000 feet overnight, possibly reaching 2,500 feet in the interior.

The big difficulty arrives midweek, with an atmospheric river bringing heavy rain all weekend. Del Norte, Humboldt, and the neighboring areas may receive up to 4 inches of rain every day from Wednesday to Friday. We forecast strong southerly winds Tuesday night, with gusts reaching 70 mph in exposed coastal areas. A high wind watch is now in place. Residents should plan for possible flooding and hazardous travel conditions.

Reference Article