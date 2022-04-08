Another incident of gunfire in Mason City on Thursday night
MASON CITY — For the third straight night, a gunfire incident was reported in Mason City. Police are investigating gunshots fired at a house in the 600 block of 10th Northeast.
The Mason City Police Department tells KGLO News that they were called shortly after 10 o’clock to reports of gunfire in the neighborhood. Witnesses at the scene told police of hearing gunshots and hearing a car race off out of the neighborhood. Evidence markers were placed in the street showing bullet casings. There was no immediate word in regards to anyone being injured in the shooting.
It’s at least the third incident of gunfire reported in Mason City in the last three days. Police were called near the area of 9th and North Federal on Wednesday morning as well as Thursday morning to the West Side Manor Apartments in the 2400 block of South Taft.