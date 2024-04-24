Plea change set for Mason City man accused of kidnapping, attempted murder in southwestern Iowa

GREENFIELD — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for later this week for a Mason City man arrested last year in southwestern Iowa and charged with kidnapping and attempted murder.

50-year-old Michael Dolezal is accused of removing a female victim from the inside of a truck with the intent to inflict serious injury on the night of September 24th. The Adair County Sheriff’s Department says they received a 9-1-1 call shortly before midnight with the line being open with no response, but a short time later a dispatcher heard a female screaming “stop” repeatedly. 9-1-1 mapping showed the call was coming from Interstate 80. A second 9-1-1 call was received shortly after midnight by a witness who described an altercation in or very near the inside lane of travel.

On response, authorities located a vehicle in the ditch near mile marker 84 but did not see anyone inside. Law enforcement later located a male holding a female in his arms with what appeared to be blood on the ground near the pair. When talking with the female, authorities say she stated it was the male who had stabbed her about 10 times.

Dolezal was originally charged with first-degree kidnapping, a Class A felony punishable by life in prison, as well as attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance. Amended trial information recently filed in Adair County District Court shows Dolezal is now charged with attempted murder, third-degree kidnapping, willful injury causing serious injury, and possession of a controlled substance.

A hearing is scheduled to be held on Friday.