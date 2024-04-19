Amazon “last mile distribution facility” coming to Mason City

MASON CITY — Amazon earlier this afternoon announced plans to break ground on a “last mile distribution facility” in Mason City.

The new 50,000 square foot facility will be located near the Avenue of the Saints, providing access to the region. The new facility will help power the last mile of Amazon’s fulfillment process by enabling fast, everyday delivery directly to customers’ doorsteps.

Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sorting centers and local employees will process customer packages for last-mile delivery to their doorstep.