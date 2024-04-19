KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Amazon “last mile distribution facility” coming to Mason City

April 19, 2024 12:32PM CDT
Share
Amazon “last mile distribution facility” coming to Mason City

MASON CITY — Amazon earlier this afternoon announced plans to break ground on a “last mile distribution facility” in Mason City.

The new 50,000 square foot facility will be located near the Avenue of the Saints, providing access to the region. The new facility will help power the last mile of Amazon’s fulfillment process by enabling fast, everyday delivery directly to customers’ doorsteps.

Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sorting centers and local employees will process customer packages for last-mile delivery to their doorstep. 

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City council to discuss next step in potentially cutting ties with downtown hotel developer
2

Voluntary gun storage option for Iowans who don't want their gun at home passes legislature
3

NIACC hires Central Rivers AEA head to be the college's next president
4

Mason City council approves sale of city parking lot for apartment project
5

Steckman gives retirement speech in Iowa House (AUDIO)