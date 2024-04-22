Charles City superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

CHARLES CITY — The superintendent of the Charles City Community School District has been placed on paid administrative leave.

An email sent to all staff on Friday by school board president Dr. David Schrodt stated that the district has started an investigation into allegations of behavior that raises questions about Dr. Anne Lundquist’s fitness for duty and ability to serve as an employee of the school district.

The email states that the school district’s attorney will be in charge of the investigation and that the district will receive a temporary superintendent with the help of the Central Rivers Area Education Agency to serve for the district while Lundquist is on leave.

Lundquist announced earlier this year that she would be resigning her position from the district at the end of the school year after serving the district as an interim superintendent since 2022.