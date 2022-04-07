Mason City police investigate another overnight shooting, this time on city’s south side
MASON CITY — For the second day in a row, Mason City police are investigating an overnight shooting.
The Mason City Police Department says they were called around 2 o’clock this morning to the West Side Manor Apartments in the 2400 block of South Taft after residents reported hearing multiple gunshots that were followed by a car speeding out of the parking lot and leaving the area.
Police officers responded and found evidence that several rounds were fired from the parking lot, with a few rounds striking a nearby apartment building at 2327 South Taft. Police say there are no reports of injury so far, and it does not appear that any of the rounds penetrated the exterior of the apartment building.
Anybody with information about the motive or participants involved are asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.
Authorities say it’s not known if this incident is related in any way to the shooting that happened before 1 o’clock on the morning of April 6th on the other side of town in the area of 9th and North Federal.