Mason City police ask for help in shooting investigation
MASON CITY — Mason City police are continuing a shooting investigation from earlier this morning.
The Mason City Police Department says they were called shortly before 12:50 AM to 814 North Federal, with the caller requesting an ambulance for an injured subject there who looked to be in pain. Paramedics responding to the scene treated a 24-year-old man who had a fresh non-life-threatening gunshot wound, with that person then being taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for further treatment.
Police interviewed the victim and occupants of one of the apartments at that address, with no one being cooperative, especially when asked for a specific location where the shooting happened or why it occurred. Police say the victim does not live at that address and has no permanent address.
Due to the lack of cooperation, police are asking residents and businesses within a one block radius of 9th and North Federal to review surveillance camera footage from between 12:30 and 12:50 this morning, as they are looking for any footage that may show two or more pedestrians arguing over a backpack before the shooting took place.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.