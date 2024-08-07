Haynes expressed deep sorrow and devastation over the tragic loss of one of their scholars, stating that the child was always happy-go-lucky in his encounters with him.

According to Haynes, Stewart was an exceptional student athlete who excelled in both football and track during his time at the Jaguars. He never got into any trouble, and his dedication to sports was truly remarkable.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the entire community and emphasized that they have lost a remarkable individual. However, he encouraged everyone to come together as a community and commemorate the life of the departed soul in a positive manner. He hoped that his classmates would draw inspiration from his life and strive to make him proud with their future accomplishments.

Upon receiving the heartbreaking news, all schools in Jefferson Davis County decided to dismiss their students early today.

Haynes expressed his condolences to the mother and siblings of the deceased on behalf of the Jefferson Davis County Board of Trustees and the entire school district.

Stewart has two siblings who are currently enrolled as students in the JDC School District.

He said, “We frequently express our love to our children and encourage them to confide in us if they are going through any pain.”

He urged the community to unite and speak up if they witness or know of someone who is suffering. “Let’s come together and support each other,” he emphasized.

According to Haynes, the district will persist with its grief counseling initiatives for the foreseeable future.

With a heavy heart, Haynes expressed, “Although he is no longer with us, his memory will live on forever.”

JDC Sheriff Ron Strickland stated that the incident is currently being investigated and no additional information can be provided at this time.

