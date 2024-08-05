On Sunday morning, Matt Mowry shared that his son, Cacidy Mowry, was safely back home and sleeping in his own bed in Rochester.

A kind-hearted stranger, who had once been a runaway, found Mowry’s son on a street in Connecticut last Sunday, according to Mowry.

According to Mowry, the individual managed to persuade Cacidy to accompany him back home. He then drove him all the way to Rochester. The police showed up at around 4 a.m. with Cacidy, knocking on their door. “The person convinced Cacidy to go home with him, then convinced him to go home,” recalled Mowry.

According to the official Rochester police Facebook page, Cacidy Mowry, who is 15 years old, has been found and is safe and unharmed. The authorities expressed their gratitude for all the tips and cooperation received during the investigation, as well as the support of various agencies, organizations, and businesses that helped in locating the teenager and ensuring his safe return home.

Expressing his gratitude, Mowry extended his heartfelt thanks to all those who offered help and well wishes. He acknowledged the long road ahead but expressed his joy at being safe. Mowry reiterated that his family will work together to overcome this challenge.

