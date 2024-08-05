A serious single-vehicle accident happened early on July 31, about 12:32 a.m., at the intersection of Shipps Corner Rd. and Old Clubhouse Rd. in Virginia Beach, killing two people. Emergency Communications and Citizen Services called for the deployment of officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD).

When authorities arrived, they discovered the vehicle had slammed into a tree line in the 2900 block of Shipps Corner Road. Authorities found Francisco Bisono IV, 32, and Shawn Babonis, 49, both from Virginia Beach, unconscious and pinned within the vehicle. The scene pronounced them deceased.

The motorist, Adam Cieniewicz, 36, of Virginia Beach, fled the scene. We obtained a felony hit-and-run warrant for his arrest, and later that day, we captured him without any incident.

The VBPD Traffic Safety Unit is currently investigating the event. Authorities anticipate additional charges and are asking the public for any information about the crash. For tips, contact the VBPD Traffic Safety Unit at (757) 385-4606, Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or P3Tips.com.

